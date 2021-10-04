Expedience above principles

Dear Editor,

The Bible is regarded as the Word of God. It is unfortunate that the very Church that subscribed to it has failed to believe it, understand it, and act on its instructions.

One great principle given to the Church is: 2 Corinthians 4:18 — So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.

Without intense scrutiny and appropriate attention the unseen realm, the realm of the Spirit, will be missed entirely by intelligent and rational people whose eyes are fixed on the transitory and deceptive realm of physical life.

I say that as I speak to the present measures put in place by our Government to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Government believes in taking measures to contain the virus, and rightly so; however, it seems that disproportionately the strictest measures are levelled against the churches that have worship services on a Sunday, as against other entities.

The Church is the agency that promotes, sustains, and enforces the spiritual and moral climate in the world. If the Church is restricted or muzzled in its God-given assignment then the spiritual and moral climate in the nation will be compromised, and the behaviour and attitudes of people will become increasingly negative.

To put expediency above principles will prove detrimental to the nation. In that, I mean opening supermarkets, ground provisions markets, and other entities, and shuttering the Church is the result of a short-sightedness of our leaders as they fail to look on the things that are unseen.

It devalues the role of the Church and puts the nation at risk.

Bishop Frank Rosewelt

