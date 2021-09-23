Expulsion is the only solution

Dear Editor,

South-west St Elizabeth is the undisputed poster child of the Jamaican agricultural sector, but I can only anticipate that the sector will be neglected in the foreseeable future.

Gifted with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, only to throw it in the face of the nation, the Member of Parliament (MP) for St Elizabeth South Western (SW) Floyd Green can now only take a cheerleader's role in matters of utmost importance to the constituency and, by extension, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Appointing the MP for St Elizabeth SW to the position of minister of agriculture and fisheries was a textbook decision. There is no other way the MP can effectively serve the constituency as the rest of his term will be spent doing absolutely nothing constructive. There is no course of action that can convince me otherwise.

This incident has brought to light the fact that, whereas the MP was placed on a pedestal as being the best to ever happen to the constituency, this irresponsible act — regrettably irrevocable — is evidence of him being the worst.

Apologies won't suffice as he was, without doubt, the first choice for the ministerial position and any replacement would not be considered ideal for the constituency.

The nation should not only be disappointed, but also furious.

The law was broken and the penalty must be paid by all who were in attendance at the unfortunate celebration so that it is clear that no one — regardless of their position — is exempt from punishment.

To counteract the novel coronavirus strict measures were effected by the prime minister, and as a Cabinet minister an exemplary behaviour was expected.

Lead by example! That way the nation follows suit.

If someone in a leadership position acts in defiance of the law, it is not too far-fetched to think that others could be motivated to contemplate following that lead, resulting in the further spread of a virus the country has been working so hard to control.

Unfortunately for the minister, this type of transgression, especially during a pandemic, could be viewed as an act of betrayal of country.

St Elizabeth South Western is the only constituency to have always been on the winning side of a general election. The prime minister should view the constituency as one that can decide an election and treat it as such.

Floyd Green broke the law, thereby placing the party in an unfavourable position, which can only result in the Opposition reclaiming the constituency and, by extension, the Government. If the prime minister is to avoid this, the MP must be ostracised.

The prime minister must decide to exude impartiality in the decision that is to be made. The actions of the Member of Parliament have brought shame and disrepute to the governing party and a severe penalty is required to send a message.

An expulsion is duly just; an example must be set. It must be known that the law exempts no one, not even a Cabinet minister.

Sheldon A Taylor

sheldontaylor359@gmail.com