Facts change as the new virus strain becomes widespread

It is indeed a fact that we are living in perilous times. The advent of the novel coronavirus has given us so much to think about and so much to say, but we must always edify the public with the correct information.

It is also a fact that the wearing of masks can help curb the transmission of the virus, which I strongly encourage. The vaccine is another means to help curb the spread, but to what end? Our beloved prime minister seems to want us to head in the same direction of Antigua by making the vaccine mandatory, but will this really achieve the goal that they set forth?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the new variant — the Delta strain — can be easily spread by fully vaccinated people in the same manner as the unvaccinated. Herein lies a problem.

Another article from the same organisation also emphasises that the viral load in vaccinated people is also worrisome. The article also points to a breakthrough infection from these vaccinated individuals which, too, is causing confusion.

As good as it is to be vaccinated and also to recommend vaccination, it is also good to look at the field from both sides. The CDC has reversed its stance on the wearing of masks for the unvaccinated by stating that they should now wear masks in public spaces due to the highly contagious nature of the Delta strain, which has been known to infect fully vaccinated individuals.

Yes, make the vaccines accessible, but do not tell us that the unvaccinated are the core of the spread of the virus only. The research counteracts your stance.

Anton Irving

