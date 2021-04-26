Farewell...

Dear Editor,

I can't believe that Michael Sharpe is no longer with us. In fact, I don't know who can.

Yes, we knew that he had been hospitalised, but we anticipated a relatively speedy recovery.

Then the news fell like an axe.

I tuned in a few minutes late to the 7 o'clock news last Tuesday morning. I heard Sharpe's voice and I understood immediately.

He was just a nice, decent guy.

I have since heard that he was into bees. I like that. He had his regular job, but he was also involved in an agricultural area.

One day, a few years ago, I was leaving a class in BB on the Northern Caribbean University main campus and we ran into each other. It was then that I realised that he was an adjunct lecturer and he was going to the Department of Communication Studies. It was only subsequently that I learned that he taught for us between 2011 and 2018. And this is another thing that I have since learned about him. He was a mentor. He liked sharing his knowledge with younger people.

To the Sharpe family and RJRGleaner Communications Group I would like to express my deepest condolence.

Requiescat in pace.

Norman W M Thompson

norms74160@gmail.com