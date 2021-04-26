Farewell...Monday, April 26, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I can't believe that Michael Sharpe is no longer with us. In fact, I don't know who can.
Yes, we knew that he had been hospitalised, but we anticipated a relatively speedy recovery.
Then the news fell like an axe.
I tuned in a few minutes late to the 7 o'clock news last Tuesday morning. I heard Sharpe's voice and I understood immediately.
He was just a nice, decent guy.
I have since heard that he was into bees. I like that. He had his regular job, but he was also involved in an agricultural area.
One day, a few years ago, I was leaving a class in BB on the Northern Caribbean University main campus and we ran into each other. It was then that I realised that he was an adjunct lecturer and he was going to the Department of Communication Studies. It was only subsequently that I learned that he taught for us between 2011 and 2018. And this is another thing that I have since learned about him. He was a mentor. He liked sharing his knowledge with younger people.
To the Sharpe family and RJRGleaner Communications Group I would like to express my deepest condolence.
Requiescat in pace.
Norman W M Thompson
norms74160@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy