Farewell, Larry

Dear Editor,

I would like to pay tribute on behalf of the motor sports fraternity and Motor Sports Jamaica Limited to Larry Henriques, who recently passed from COVID-19 complications.

We knew he was ill but we were hoping for his total recovery. Unfortunately, this was not to be the case with our friend, associate, outstanding gentleman, and motor racing activist and expert, who contributed so much to the development of motor rallying and similar motor racing events in Jamaica.

Larry was one of the unsung heroes in the country, who helped and supported people with whom he was associated, as well as strangers who needed his help and guidance.

He was known throughout the Caribbean and had the same ambition as so many of us who wanted to have a first-rate Caribbean racing circuit, motor sports industry, and entertainment event in the region.

I also want to acknowledge Larry's family, especially his mother, who was an amazing yet sedate businesswoman who ran the popular family business, L A Henriques Ltd on King Street, and she was also an outstanding president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, all of which helped to shape Larry into the man he had become.

We will no doubt promote and remember him in suitable ways in our motor racing and rallying fraternity when we re-engage ourselves in building the industry.

In the meantime, we send our condolence and best wishes to his family, loved ones, and friends.

Rest in peace and quiet, Larry, as we know you will.

Richard “Dickie” Crawford

Director

Motorsports Jamaica Ltd

richard.dickie.crawford@gmail.com