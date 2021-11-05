Farwell, Bernard Rickman

Dear Editor,

It is with deep regret that I learnt of the passing of Bernard Rickman, former deputy director of tourism, overseas administration, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Over his two decades of service, Bernard was deeply committed to excellence and provided invaluable contributions to the overall development of our organisation.

This was demonstrated in his rise at the JTB, beginning as a local sales representative in 1969, followed by a promotion to the post of assistant sales manager in 1973.

In 1991 he was appointed to the post of deputy director of tourism, overseas administration and finance. His last post before demitting office was that of deputy director of tourism, overseas administration, which he held in 1991 until 1992.

The successes that Destination Jamaica continue to build on are directly connected to the unstinting service and dedication of public servants like Bernard. We appreciate his sterling work, which has contributed to the solid legacy of the JTB.

On behalf of the board of directors, management, and staff of the Jamaica Tourist Board, I extend sincere condolence to his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Bernard Rickman.

John D Lynch

Chairman

Jamaica Tourist Board