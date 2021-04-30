Feels like Scotia is keeping my money hostage

Dear Editor,

When my card “expired” the bank failed to send me a new one, so my money has been sitting in their coffers, inaccessible, since then. There are no holds on my account. The money is mine. But I can't use it because the bank did not send me a new card.

Attempts have been made to resolve this issue, which have led almost nowhere.

One representative told me I had to visit the branch in-person to get a new card. Since when do customers visit branches when their cards expire? The practice is to send a new card to the customer a while before the old one expires.

In any case, as I'm not in the country at the moment, I cannot visit a branch. But I do have my Jamaican address at which I receive mail. But this would be too simple for Scotia. So now I have to go through a snail's-paced dialogue with another representative that will probably lead nowhere, again.

Why can't Scotiabank send my card to my Jamaican address, as it should have done a month ago?

I have been twiddling my thumbs while business and investment opportunities pass me by, all because of Scotiabank's lack of care for customers.

Does Scotiabank care about the exponential loss I have been facing because I cannot use my own money?

Does Audrey Tugwell Henry know this is happening to customers of the bank?

Frustrated Scotiabank customer