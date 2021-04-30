Feels like Scotia is keeping my money hostage

Feels like Scotia is keeping my money hostageFriday, April 30, 2021
Dear Editor,
When my card “expired” the bank failed to send me a new one, so my money has been sitting in their coffers, inaccessible, since then. There are no holds on my account. The money is mine. But I can't use it because the bank did not send me a new card.
Attempts have been made to resolve this issue, which have led almost nowhere.
One representative told me I had to visit the branch in-person to get a new card. Since when do customers visit branches when their cards expire? The practice is to send a new card to the customer a while before the old one expires.
In any case, as I'm not in the country at the moment, I cannot visit a branch. But I do have my Jamaican address at which I receive mail. But this would be too simple for Scotia. So now I have to go through a snail's-paced dialogue with another representative that will probably lead nowhere, again.
Why can't Scotiabank send my card to my Jamaican address, as it should have done a month ago?
I have been twiddling my thumbs while business and investment opportunities pass me by, all because of Scotiabank's lack of care for customers.
Does Scotiabank care about the exponential loss I have been facing because I cannot use my own money?
Does Audrey Tugwell Henry know this is happening to customers of the bank?
Frustrated Scotiabank customer
