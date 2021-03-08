Female athletes facing an uncertain future

Dear Editor,

As we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, I can't help but notice that the current Joe Biden Administration in the US has cancelled women's high school sport with the stroke of a pen.

The very liberal Biden signed an executive order allowing biological males to compete in female races. One would have thought that the feminists would have come forward to denounce this development, but, instead, we get a stony silence from them. It seems world-famous female athletes dare not say anything as they too would be attacked and cancelled in social media.

Females have worked very hard to be taken seriously in sports, and if this dictate is not overturned it will impact scholarships, records, and earnings. How can this subject be a controversial one? A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who identifies as a trans woman fractured the skull of a biological female. What will happen to female wrestling and boxing? It is going to be brutal.

Mark my words, male athletes who would not be able to reach the quarter-finals in the male category of certain races will be winning all the medals in the female races. This will become so lucrative that long-retired biological males will return to the track with a different name and look.

As we celebrate International Women's Day 2021 spare a thought for female athletes who may be facing a very uncertain future.

Marsha Thomas

marshburns@hotmail.com