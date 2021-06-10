Dear Editor,

It is sad that in Zimbabwe there seems to be one set of laws applied by law enforcement agents for those who actively oppose the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) regime and corruption and another set for those who don't. In essence, the rule of law is an alien concept in Zimbabwe.

The Government of Zimbabwe seems willing to violate the basic rights to shelter, food, freedom of movement, and residence, freedom of assembly, and the protection of the law. Government agents of Zimbabwe continue to perpetrate physical and psychological torture.

The constitution and laws prohibit arbitrary arrest and detention, although other sections of the law effectively weaken these prohibitions. The Government enforces security laws in conflict with the constitution.

Security forces arbitrarily arrested and detained individuals, particularly political and civil society activists and journalists, perceived as opposing the Government. Journalists have to practise self-censorship. It is also painful and offensive that in Zimbabwe you can die for the truth, end up in prison, tormented, or disappear forever. Poor leadership and corruption remains perhaps the biggest problems facing Zimbabwe today.

We need to fight for the rights of Zimbabweans.

Kudzai Chikowore

London, UK

kk5227@hotmail.com