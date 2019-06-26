Fighting corruption

Dear Editor,

Edward Abbey, an American author, once wrote, “A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his Government.”

This statement expressed the reality about keeping corruption in any Government in check.

The desire to attain more is innate in human beings, and when a person is in government he or she has access to wealth and privileges galore.

Most people who enter politics want power and the comforts money can buy. Cabinet ministers in our system get well paid with extravagant benefits. The longer they are in politics the more entitled they get. To expect a politician to end corruption is like asking a gangster to stop crime.

Usually, to get elected a politician must engage in offering some form of inducement. It can be through legitimate campaigning or otherwise. How can they be expected to act honourably when to ensure victory they have to do dishonourable deeds?

The fight against corruption must be led by a country's citizenry or else it will be cosmetic or to target a politician's political rivals.

Brian Ellis Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com