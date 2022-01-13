Finally, a solution to the COVID problem?

Dear Editor,

The novel coronavirus pandemic has been causing havoc around the world for approximately two years since it was first discovered in China in late 2019.

Much has been said by the learned experts around the world, who have all weighed in and given their opinion on a number of things, ranging from how the virus started, vaccine mandates, and how to navigate our daily lives while living with the virus, etc.

While all these are important topics to discuss, I would like to see the discussion shift to how to rid our society of COVID-19 all together.

Here is my suggestion on how to rid the world of COVID-19 once and for all.

First, let's look at the facts known to us:

1) The virus cannot survive on surfaces for more than two days.

2) Hand-washing, mask-wearing, and regular sanitising help to prevent the spread of the infection.

3) If someone contracts the virus, they are asked to quarantine for approximately two weeks, during which time the symptoms will be treated (if any). Eventually, the body develops enough antibodies to suppress and rid itself of the virus.

4) We are asked to restrict movement as a means of preventing exposure and spreading of the virus.

These protocols, when practised, do have a positive effect on stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus. We saw what happened when we closed our borders to limit travel from other countries and we also saw the effect when the borders were reopened.

My solution is simple: A simultaneous lockdown for two weeks of all countries around the world. Two weeks notice should be given to allow for preparation. During this lockdown period, everyone stays in their homes, and all trade and transportation are to cease.

Hospitals would still function to care for people who are in need of such services, which means some health-care workers and doctors would be excluded from the lockdown.

The security forces would be one of the exempted groups as they would be required to enforce the protocols.

At the end of the lockdown, people showing symptoms of COVID-19 should be further isolated, tested, and treated.

Travel between countries should be further restricted for another two weeks so that proper protocols can be set up to assess people entering and leaving the country.

In a nutshell, most of the same COVID-19 protocols can work. It's just that they have to be done simultaneously by all countries to have the desired effect.

This is but my views. Stay safe.

Hotshots

myviews50@hotmail.com