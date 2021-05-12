Fix the cat and mouse with police, taxis

Dear Editor,

A few days ago I got a call from a friend who owns two taxis on the route Old Harbour to Old Harbour Bay. She expressed how rough things are since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic and how she is struggling to pay her monthly bills on time.

With school being online and a number of people working from home, the livelihood of many taxi operators has become more difficult with a sharp decline of earnings. The roads, once flooded with people, have now trickled down to a few.

She complained, however, that the biggest challenge that her taxi operators face is the inconsistencies of the police, which makes them a menace to the taxi operators.

The taxi operators normally load right in front of the Old Harbour Tax Office, but they are being forced now to use the bus park. The bus park, according to the taxi operators, is not adequate to accommodate all the various taxis and buses operating within the Old Harbour area. As a result, they have to find suitable locations to attract passengers, which requires them to look over their shoulders constantly.

We appreciate the services of our taxi operators and our police officers. Economically, it's a rough period, but we must create that environment in which our taxi operators have the freedom, like every other citizen, to work unbothered. This matter needs to be resolved quickly and amicably.

