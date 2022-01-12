Free the people of the Cockpit Country

Free the people of the Cockpit CountryWednesday, January 12, 2022
Dear Editor,
It seems that slavery and colonisation have not eneded, it has simply evolved.
The people of the Cockpit Country are a sovereign nation and should be treated as such.
The United States and other countries continue to terrorise nations around the world 500 years after Columbus. This practice must come to an end.
The people of the Cockpit Country have fought and survived the chains of slavery and have continued to do so without disturbance. These people should be treated with respect and dignity as they have managed to maintain themselves on an independent level. These people deserve their rights and the land should be respected.
Too many times our so-called leaders cave in to the capitalist chokehold of European and Asian nations. Unfortunately, the people of the Cockpit Country have no military, so there is little or no recourse against these nations. But their cries have not gone unheard. I will continue to spread the message throughout the world so that the cries of the people will be heard and the colonising nations will continue to be exposed for what they are — greedy capitalists.
Walter Alomar
President, Organization for Culture of Hispanic Origins
theocho.net@gmail.com
