From one incensed road user

Dear Editor,

Are you guys at the National Works Agency (NWA) waiting for a massive vehicle pile-up and bodies strewn all over St John's Road before you fix the potholes you created on said road?

Some time last year your contractors dug out the minor potholes on the road, starting from the water truck pumping station and going all the way to Holt's Hardware. Only some were repaired. The rain subsequently came along and dug them out further and still no additional repair work has begun.

Taxi and bus drivers, not to mention reckless regular car drivers, now play dandy shandy with the potholes, endangering the lives of their fellow road users.

So, again, I ask: Is it that you, at the NWA, want to see human blood washing down St John's Road?

Do something!

Taxpayers pay you to do your job, which is to maintain our roadways, not endanger our lives.

It's bad enough that we have to contend with 'Covidiots', who are hell-bent on reducing the Jamaican population by ignoring Ministry of Health protocols.

Fix the deadly potholes, NWA! Do your job!

Karen Jean E Brown

dizurnah48@gmail.com