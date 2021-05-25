Garage eyesore

Dear Editor,

An illegal garage on Moreton Park Terrace off Molynes Road is more than an eyesore.

The yard is full of old cars and junk, so the mechanic work spills over onto the sidewalk.

This happens to be right on the corner where it intersects with Cassia Park Road, causing an obvious obstruction for vehicles traversing the route.

I'm sure there are people being paid to monitor breaches like this. Yet this unsightly junkyard and garage has been in operation for years.

This is not fair to the owners of property in the area and needs to be addressed promptly.

Concerned citizen

St Andrew