George Floyd couldn't breathe, Prince Andrew can't sweat...

Dear Editor,

George Floyd's inability to breathe sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, which the media had all too quickly moved on from by the end of 2021.

Prince Andrew's – The Queen's “favourite” son – “inability to sweat” as some bizarre defence to sexual abuse charges he has been unwilling to face remained unpunctured at the end of last year.

We enter 2022 with very little having changed for the general lot of black people on either side of the pond, and nothing at all has altered in terms of the deference we pay to the uber-privileged.

Both these things have to be tackled head-on in 2022 if we are all to feel better and be better off, and society is to genuinely progress.

Amanda Baker

Edinburgh, UK

poetrypants@yahoo.com