Get alerts out ASAP!

Dear Editor,
In light of the number of people, including children, who have gone missing in Jamaica, I am putting forward this suggestion which I do not think is new, but which Jamaica needs to consider.
The security forces need to partner with the telephone companies and the media houses to send out an electronic message to all cellphones in the relevant geographic area, if not all of Jamaica, as soon as it is reported.
If this is done early enough we would find more missing persons. The first few hours are crucial when someone goes missing.
The technology exists to do unsolicited marketing of all sorts of products on our phones. Those messages are sometimes too much and yet the technology exists and is being used in such an irritating way.
I experienced what this alert can do in Florida two years ago. Prior to that, I learnt of it in Canada and in other developed countries. Jamaica can do it too.
Please pass this on to spread awareness and lobby for the change we want to see in crime fighting in Jamaica.
Veronica Graham
481lemon@gmail.com
