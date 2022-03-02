Give other banks a try

Give other banks a tryWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
The banks in Jamaica still behave like our former colonial masters. They have undermined the ordinary Jamaican while enjoying tremendous support from every Government since Independence.
The banks have never really supported small businesses, despite having locals as CEOs.
Indeed, nothing has changed except the announcements from time to time that a Jamaican woman has been promoted to CEO to somehow play to our sentimentality that, “A one a wi a run the bank now.” But, alas, it is the same directors and owners going on with their anancy behaviour.
The Government needs to support the creation of more local banks, and close the large accounts that they have with these big banks. That is how we are going to see true development in this land of our birth.
The few privileged who are owners of these banks, some of whom are overseas, and some Jamaicans do not really care about the development of Jamaica.
Mark Trought
www.schoolmanagerhub.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy