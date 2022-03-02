Give other banks a try

Dear Editor,

The banks in Jamaica still behave like our former colonial masters. They have undermined the ordinary Jamaican while enjoying tremendous support from every Government since Independence.

The banks have never really supported small businesses, despite having locals as CEOs.

Indeed, nothing has changed except the announcements from time to time that a Jamaican woman has been promoted to CEO to somehow play to our sentimentality that, “A one a wi a run the bank now.” But, alas, it is the same directors and owners going on with their anancy behaviour.

The Government needs to support the creation of more local banks, and close the large accounts that they have with these big banks. That is how we are going to see true development in this land of our birth.

The few privileged who are owners of these banks, some of whom are overseas, and some Jamaicans do not really care about the development of Jamaica.

Mark Trought

www.schoolmanagerhub.com