God or the devil; you choose

I use this medium to express all that the Lord has laid on my heart to tell his people. In a vision, the Lord brought me to a place and I looked over and saw that it was pitch-black. He then said to me: “Tell my people that there is no time left.”

Indeed, when we look at the signs of the times we realise that we are on borrowed time. What the enemy of our souls has done is to blind us to make us feel that we have time when we don't.

The Lord has been very vocal and he wants Jamaica to know that he is serious this time, and he is not a genie. Every time there is impending danger or any unforeseen event happens, we pretend to be religious for that moment, then go back to our old ways, like an old dog who can't learn new tricks.

Remember in the year 2000 when people thought the world would end? Do we remember how many people were at Watchnight services on December 31, 1999?

So many things have happened to desensitise us, but the time when we are most comfortable, that's the time to be more alert. God has had enough of the religious gimmicks. He is not about denominations, he's not about titles, neither is he about who has influence. He's about those who endeavour to do his will and purpose.

God is concerned about the false prophets and false religious leaders who have sold out to the devil. Many have declared what God himself did not command. They ran when God did not tell them to run.

To say that God is angry would be an understatement. His anger is fierce and we need to have fear for him, as he alone is reverend.

A shift has taken place, whereby the glory of the Lord has departed from many religious organisations, and many of them are now like shells. God is shutting down the traditions of men and doctrines of devils in the Church.

Many have turned the Church into a moneymaking scheme and have twisted the gospel to meet their own needs, but now is the time for the true worshippers to arise.

Jamaica will not be exempt if we do not repent. Just like he told Israel in Amos 5:21-27 that he hated their feast days, so does he despise many superficial prayer breakfasts and gatherings.

We need some weeping men and wailing women to cry out for Jamaica and the Caribbean. We are too pompous and prideful, and God is going to judge us.

Remember what happened to Port Royal? There is impending danger and something is happening in the realms of the spirit. Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!

We have forsaken God as the sovereign rock, and if we don't repent and turn, he's going to rock this island like never before.

The corruption, human trafficking, the cries of the afflicted, the oppression of the poor, and the shedding of innocent blood have all gone up to the Lord. The God I serve is alive and he sees, hears, and understands.

How can we have an anthem like the one we have, yet entertain foreign gods and idols? Do we not know that the Lord is jealous?

God will not bless the mess.

So many of us have a form of godliness, but deny the power thereof. God is going to unveil and expose a lot of what is happening in the dark.

God is going to visit this island with a visitation that has not been done before and we cannot say we were not warned. I saw many dead bodies in the streets and it was horrible. My request to the intercessors who stand as proxy between heaven and Earth is to pray, weep, and cry aloud.

Jamaica needs a day of solemn fasting, a fast that the Lord has chosen.

Let's repent as a nation. Let's cry out before the Lord and stop focusing on denomination.

Gone are the days when we would go to church. It's time to be the church.

Rennay Moore

