God's love conquers death

God's love conquers deathWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Death has become such a usual theme, especially since the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Death being constant amongst us does not deflate the pains and suffering caused by its regularity, for humans were not meant to die. In fact, Ecclesiastes 3:11 says of man, that God has put eternity in his heart — an existing disparity between body and spirit which can only be explained by something that went awry.
Our current state of irony is actually rooted in an act of disobedience to sidestep God's requirement to live forever in perfect health (Genesis 2:17). Being a God of love, he placed happiness and abundant life before Adam and Eve (Genesis 1:28). Our creator thus presented the prospect of endless life and the hope of bearing perfect children to the first human couple. But things did not turn out as expected; for they disobeyed God's instruction. And so we are innocent victims.
Yet, because God is love, John 3:16, the reversal of death has become a reality and does not end it all. For God's surpassing love and that of his son have made death anulable with our compliance.
Homer Sylvester
Mount Vernon, NY, USA
h2sylvester@gmail.com
