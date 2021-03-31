Gov't overstepping while Opposition rudderless

Gov't overstepping while Opposition rudderlessWednesday, March 31, 2021
Dear Editor,
I agree with the people who are questioning the amendments to the Disaster Risk Management Act.
The amendments give the prime minister the power to create offences that are criminal in nature without reference to or oversight from Parliament.
Why would we want to give any prime minister such powers?
COVID-19 is serious, but it should not be used as a cover to limit the rights of Jamaica, and we are already seeing some very disturbing trends.
Aspects of the new COVID-19 regulations cannot be scientifically explained. For example, the curfew starts at 12 noon on Saturday, while Sundays see a complete lockdown. When one asks for a scientific explanation, none is given, so some people are left to wonder if religious discrimination is at play.
If there is no parliamentary oversight laws can be skewed to target the weak and powerless. We are in challenging times, and the Opposition seems rudderless and weak. The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has voted for a Bill that it had misgivings about, retracted a statement which was seemingly true, and was on the receiving end of a rude rant. Perhaps, it will have to be civil society that demands a relook at the amendments to the Disaster Risk Management Act.
Marsha Thomas
marshburns@hotmail.com
