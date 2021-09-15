Gov't should mandate vaccine for visitors

Gov't should mandate vaccine for visitorsWednesday, September 15, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
As an American who has been to Jamaica more than 30 times in the last 20 years, and having just read your article about vaccine mandates, I have one question for your Government: Why are you not requiring Americans to be fully vaccinated before they enter your country?
In the US the vaccine is free and readily available. We are hoping President Joe Biden mandates vaccines for people travelling on aeroplanes, which is what Dr Anthony Fauci has recommended.
Get ahead of this. I know some people going to Jamaica next month, they've refused the vaccine for no other reason than that “they don't want to”.
Help end the madness or Jamaica and the rest of the world will never be free of the this novel coronavirus.
Robin Cohen
rmcohen212@gmail.com
