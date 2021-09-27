Government intervention needed

Dear Editor,

With the recent approval granted to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) for an increase in electricity rates by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), Jamaicans should demand that the Government subsidise the bills of residential customers.

The People's National Party's Damion Crawford, in the past, had proposed a monthly $3000 credit for light bills and was mocked by most as being a socialist.

One year later and the economic situation has worsened for most Jamaicans — bus/taxi fares, food, cable, Internet, and other expenses have skyrocketed. No Jamaican has received a pay increase and work hours have been cut, so we're feeling the pinch.

The over 500,000 residential customers of the JPS should call on the Government to intervene by assisting us financially.

The current hardship will force many of us to go back to kerosene and lamps or resort to stealing electricity.

Hopefully things will get back to normal by September 2022, and the Government can find the $18 billion per annum to fund this $3000 initiative.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com