Grateful for infrastructural development in the 'Second City'

Monday, July 26, 2021
Dear Editor,
Admittedly, due to the frequency with which I am in Montego Bay, I may have driven past the Barnett Street Fire Station construction site on multiple occasions, albeit unwittingly.
Once it came into my focus, I was impressed by the emergent structure and believe that we are seeing the fruits of prudent economic management mixed with an appreciation for the benefits of investing in our nation's infrastructure. The Ministry of Local Government and all associated with the project must be applauded for these steps.
Interestingly, this is not the first investment of this kind that we have seen in St James in recent times. We have borne witness to the completion of the $1.2-billion Harmony Beach Park that has left residents in disbelief, and the new police station in Mount Salem funded by the European Union under the poverty reduction programme. These are welcome additions to creating a more comfortable environment for our hard-working civil servants.
Adopted children of the “Second City”, such as yours truly, note the announcement regarding the Montego Bay perimeter road and encourage the Government to pursue it with alacrity. Many productive hours have been lost on Top Road and Howard Cooke Boulevard and a bypass would make traversing the Second City seamless. The anticipated unlocking of surrounding lands would be an auxiliary benefit.
The common adage that “Kingston is not Jamaica” has never been truer. This thought was reinforced whilst driving from Ferris to Mackfield. Long may it continue!
Ryan Strachan
President of Generation 2000 (G2K) president@g2kja.com
