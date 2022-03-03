Green is the way

Dear Editor,

Due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, oil prices have breached the US$100/barrel rate, and everything else on the commodity markets has risen as Ukraine is a major trade route and Russia is a top oil producer. What this means is that our energy bills may increase significantly.

While the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) may try to diversify its energy sources, it is dependent upon imported oil, oil which we don't have in commercial amounts and have to purchase from other oil-producing nations and corporations on the world market.

However, this is where green real estate may shine.

Green real estate has features and amenities built in to limit the impact of real estate constructon on the environment and utilise environmental forces for its economic utility. One such way is the implementation of solar panels that uses the sun's energy to power up buildings, which would all but eliminate oil-dependent utility bills.

The problem that hinders the roll-out of green real estate is two-fold.

The first one is that buildings have different use cases and energy budgets. A single-family home may need only one or two panels, but a multifamily, high density apartment complex and condominium may need the energy budget that can only be supplied by a small solar farm. Office-, retail-, and tourism-based real estate may need even more energy and industrial parks with factories and refineries that use heavy equipment may need the energy requirements that can only be supplied by a large solar or wind farm.

Therefore, while it may be easy to install solar panels on a single-family home, the energy needs of another type of property may complicate things.

The second issue is that there isn't much of a value incentive other than cutting energy costs. Among the real estate professionals community, the assumption is that the property is supposed to come with electricity, so a solar panel wouldn't make much of a difference.

A solar panel being placed on a building will have as much value effect as replacing a shutter window with a glass window because the main factors that affect the price of real estate are the location, property features, and local economy.

Solar panels do not affect property values, and this, along with the high cost of installation serve as a deterrent to green real estate development, and inhibits current owners from opting to install these types of ecofriendly technologies.

A tax reduction should be given to solar panel owners to incentivise its use, and other measures should be implemented to incentivise green real estate.

The JPS should also channel investment into ecofriendly energy production and allocation, as well as allow a competitive market to be fostered for green energy solutions in order to produce and deliver low-cost energy.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, the Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica, Realtors Association of Jamaica, among other stakeholders, should also attempt to create more green real estate projects supported by green tax credits from the Government, lest our household energy bills wil be forever dependent on the whims of superpowers that happen to corner the energy market, such as the US and Russia.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com