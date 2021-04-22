Groundation 55

Dear Editor,

That April 21, 1966 was an unforgettable day in Jamaican history when 100,000 Rastafari from all over Jamaica descended on Palisadoes Airport in Kingston playing drums, smoking chalices, and chanting Nyabinghi songs as they waited for His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie I.

It has been 55 years, yet it has not faded from the memory of or lessened in importance to the Rastafari community at home and abroad.

The emperor's visit was a significant moment in the development of the Rastafari religion. Having been treated as outcasts by Jamaican society, the respect and attention the emperor gave them caused Rastafari to gain a measure of respectability for the first time.

Building on that, the Rastafari's reggae music gained more interest and became commercially viable, leading, in turn, to the further global spread of the Rastafari movement.

I am happy to see that Jamaica has finally come to accept the positive presence of Rastafari citizens in our nation and their contribution to the development of our country. Our relationships continue to improve, hard barriers have softened and broken fences been repaired.

My Government continues to play its part in all this, most recently with our work to repair the wrong done in the Coral Gardens incident 50 years ago.

It is my pleasure to join the celebration of Groundation Day. I especially welcome this new album of sacred Rastafari music, adding yet another important milestone for this unique Jamaican community.

Olivia Grange

Minister - Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport