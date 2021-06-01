Happy 95, Windies!Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Dear Editor,
The legacy and longevity of West Indies cricket is rich and enduring. This 95-year-old experiment called West Indies cricket is, at times, complex, but, at best, unifying and triumphant.
Starting out as West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), we joined the sport's international ruling body, then named the Imperial Cricket Council, on May 31, 1926, and later played the first official international match in 1928, becoming the fourth Test nation.
West Indies' mark on the cricket world has helped emphatically to break down barriers and eliminate discrimination for the Caribbean people.
Undoubtedly, West Indies cricket is firmly hinged in the minds of the people of the Caribbean and the Diaspora, continuing to contribute to the evolution of Caribbean civilisation.
The West Indies Players' Association's executive and staff extends warm congratulations to Cricket West Indies on this important milestone. We look forward to continuing to partner together to advance the well-being and profession of our players.
May the West Indies continue to play with flair, grace, and honesty.
Wavell Hinds
President and CEO
West Indies Players' Association
