Have a heart, JPS

Dear Editor,

A man owing the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) $500 had his light cut off.

This is after months of faithfully paying his monthly bill. When this extremely poor man, he is looking for work but is unemployed, had finally scraped together the $500 — from finding ackee in the bushes and selling it — he went to JPS and paid the bill, with the expectation that his light would be reconnected. At that point he was told that the reconnection fee is $2,500.

This man, known to me for years, is an upright and very devoted single parent of a 16-year-old. He struggles to ensure she can access her classes online.

His neighbours had offered to “throw up” a line for him, but he refused, wanting to give his daughter and them an example of honesty.

To earn and beg money for wiring his little house, pay a certified electrician, and get legally connected took months.

He is an outstanding community leader, who stands up to the gunmen.

Now a reconnection fee of $2,500! If this is not ridiculous, I do not know what is. Why has no consideration been given to the months of faithful payment in a throw-up-line community despite his manifest poverty? Something is very wrong, JPS. You must admit it.

Please, have a heart.

Horace Levy

halpeace.levy78@gmail.com