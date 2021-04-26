Have the laws governing the police changed?

Dear Editor,

I openly question the lawmakers and enforcers as to whether or not the laws of Jamaica have changed as they relate to the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Almost daily I visit the parish court at Sutton Street, downtown Kingston. In over a year I have been targeted by a female corporal who has done nothing but spread propaganda about me, which I have reported. Her actions have been unprovoked and without any justification or foundation and without merit.

To my surprise in January 2021, her response was to openly threaten and assault me by pointing her finger in my face, hurling expletives, and threatening my life, all in the vicinity of the court.

It is interesting that since January 26, 2021 nothing but promises have happened after an official report was made to the Jamaica Constabulary Inspectorate. At least one witness gave a statement confirming the series of events. This is following a report made to the head judge at that location.

To add injury to fury, she was confident in telling me that my reports will go nowhere.

I must, therefore, ask if the laws relating to the police force, sworn to protect citizens and being paid with hard-earned taxpayer dollars, have changed.

ADAM

Kingston