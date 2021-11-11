Have they learnt?

Dear Editor,

I wish to commend Maurice Housen, the claimant whose suit against the Attorney General and the commissioner of police secured “an injunction by the Supreme Court preventing the police from issuing traffic tickets in excess of fines as at 2006” ( The Gleaner, November 4, 2021).

We need more citizens like Housen to be vigilant in ensuring proper governance by our elected lawmakers.

In my letter 'Time for non-partisan examination of parliamentary acts and policies' ( The Gleaner, August 27, 2021), I highlighted how the administrations of both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP) have been using “acts of validation” as a cover-up for poor oversight in executing the necessary parliamentary procedures when enacting laws, thus preventing class action lawsuits.

Interestingly enough, “it was a minister of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Robert Montague, who piloted legislation in 2018 to indemnify the Transport Authority (TA) from any legal action arising from its collection of fees between December 1, 1989 (when the PNP formed the administration) and December 8, 2015” ( Jamaica Observer, September 20, 2018).

For over 26 years the State had been collecting money illegally from its citizens. Now it has repeated a similar mistake with regard to traffic fines after 2006.

Clearly, it seems, our parliamentarians are clueless about their collective responsibility to protect the well-being of constituents by ensuring that laws are properly passed and gazetted.

It is for this reason I have called for an active non-partisan civil society organisation to examine the acts of Parliament and policies of government ministries and executive agencies since we have continued witnessing over the years how Her Majesty's Opposition remains derelict in parliamentary oversight of the people's business.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com