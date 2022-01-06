Have you forgotten rural development, Minister McKenzie?

Dear Editor,

Over the years, rural Jamaica has been neglected.

I was indeed happy when Prime Minister Andrew Holness acknowledged that rural Jamaica needs to be developed and added the rural development portfolio to the Ministry of Local Government. One would have thought that with this addition immediate and far-reaching steps would have been taken to make the necessary changes. However, this has not been the case.

The ministry's name is the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, but most times the rural development portion is left off when referring to the ministry in the media and other public spaces. Even the minister, Desmond McKenzie, and the prime minister himself have totally disregarded rural development. This adds insult to injury for us rural Jamaicans.

Rural Jamaica needs proper infrastructure, including water, roads, access to the Internet, etc. We need job opportunities in communities so the youth can feel that they can achieve something in life without having to move to the city.

It is my opinion, and I know most rural Jamaicans will agree with me, that rural development needs a ministry for itself, otherwise it needs to be relocated. But, certainly, it cannot remain under this current minister, who has totally disregarded rural Jamaica's development.

Cheryl Palmer

cbpalmer49@gmail.com