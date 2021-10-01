Health vs wealth — the dilemma of the era

Health vs wealth — the dilemma of the eraFriday, October 01, 2021
|
Dear Editor
Without commenting on whether the COVID-19 vaccine is effective, it is interesting how several restaurants in New York have allowed patrons free passage to indoor dining without the need for a vaccine card – in opposition to state-imposed guidelines.
The need for economic survival may have caused similar breaches in other areas, too, since the novel coronavirus has turned health and wealth into competitors and we can no longer have both, but must choose one or the other.
Apparently, the longer this plague hangs around the less people will have the patience to survive, and the easier it will become to make black and white decisions between safety and economic survival.
If you cannot pay medical bills, will it matter if you work? And, if recklessness increases health issues, will working then be justified?
So it seems there is now a real choice to be made between health and wealth as one has become the enemy of the other.
Homer Sylvester
Mount Vernon, New York
h2sylvester@gmail.com
