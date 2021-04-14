Help end my ordeal with Flow, Mr Price

Dear Editor,

I write after many months of total frustration with Flow Jamaica.

I live in Sligoville, St Catherine, and moved there in August 2017.

In October 2017 I contracted with Flow through the Spanish Town office for service, which included cable, landline and Internet.

I experienced no real problem with the company and when I had a problem with my landline in October 2019, I reported the matter to the company and a technician was sent to my home about a week later to check out the problem. The technician came on October 31, 2019 and, after assessing the problem, told me he had to get some materials from the office and he would be back the next day.

During the night of November 1, 2019 criminals vandalised the cable that provided the service to my home and, upon waking up the next morning, I had no cable, no Internet, and no landline. The technician returned the next day, November 2, 2019, and although he brought the materials required to fix the landline, there was nothing he could do as the cables to the house had been vandalised.

I advised him of the situation, which he saw for himself, and later in the day I made the report, via telephone, to Flow.

It is now a year and six months later and I have been trying to get service from Flow without success, but that's not all.

The Sligoville Police Station, which is approximately 150 yards up the road from my home, and the little village of Cedar Valley, which is half-mile down the road from my home, both have Internet connection from Flow. I am in the middle and have been trying to get connected, to no avail.

The start of my ordeal with Flow truly began at the end of November 2019 when I received an invoice from them for service charges for the month. I was shocked, as I had reported my situation to them at the beginning of the month.

I continued to receive invoices for December, January, and February, which now advised me that I owed them over $44,000. When calls were made to their customer care centre the system with recorded voice only takes you as far as the point where you are told that you owe outstanding amounts and then the call is terminated before you can actually speak to a human being.

In May 2020, with COVID-19 rampant, I made my way to their branch at Sovereign Centre in Liguanea, and when I finally got to speak with an officer and explained my situation, which they saw on my account, the officer apologised, advised me that he would fix the error and when that was done told me that a technician would be contacting me.

No technician has contacted me since.

To my surprise, once again I started to receive invoices from Flow for June, July, August, September, and October 2020. I called their customer care service and finally got to speak with a representative to whom I outlined my situation. Again, I was offered an apology and advised that I would have to come to one of its offices to deal with the matter.

Of note, during this time, on three or four occasions, I encountered technicians in their Flow-branded vehicles in the Sligoville area and have asked them about my situation. I have been told by more than one of them that fibre optic cable is being run in the area but the “box” that is required for me to be connected is not available.

In January of this year I made my way to the Spanish Town branch and explained myself to an officer there. I was advised that they would check on my invoices and that a technician would contact me.

Again, all now no technician has contacted me.

Every night, on local TV, you see adverts from Flow with Stephen Price, country manager, telling you how great the service is. Well, my account number is 28204865000 and I am asking if he can check out my situation and give me a call.

I have grandchildren who live with me and without Internet it has become a nightmare for me to find assistance up in the hills of Sligoville to help with their schoolwork. Help, please!

Christopher Armond

Sligoville, St Catherine

christopher.armond@outlook.com