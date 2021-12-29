Heroes at home and abroad

Heroes at home and abroadWednesday, December 29, 2021
Dear Editor,
I have two points to make.
First, I would like to offer a definition for a hero as a person who is admired for his or her courage, outstanding achievement, or noble qualities. A war hero is considered to be a brave man, champion, man of courage, great man, man of the hour, conquerer, victor, winner, etc.
The order of national hero is a part of the Jamaican culture.
I am in agreement with the late Louise Bennett Coverley and Bob Marley being named national heroes. The late great Edward Seaga should be one, too, for being so brave and lionhearted, as well as our most decorated female athlete, Queen Merlene Ottey.
But how does the USA and other countries classify their great men and women? If there were to be national heroes in the USA, the list should include stalwarts such as Muhammad Ali; Rosa Parks; Martin Luther King Jr; British athlete Eric Liddell, on whom the film Chariots of Fire is based, and so on.
Second, I am asking the powers that be who deal with road traffic to stop wasting their breath and their time telling road hogs to drive carefully and stop speeding on the roads.
Enough is enough!
Apply the whip or the cat-o-'nine tails to these stubborn people or put them in prison for a mighty long time for their mockery and disobedience.
Donald Mc k oy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
