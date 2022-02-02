History will be kind to Boris Johnson

Dear Editor,

Will history record the addresses by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, January 19, 2022 to the British House of Commons, in which he rescinded the severed COVID-19, restrictive measures the people have been subjected to since the beginning of the pandemic, on the same “page” as that of his predecessor, Lord Granville, who, in 1807, called for a end of the transatlantic slave trade while addressing the same House.

Although it took another 50 years for slavery to be abolished, as the practice continued illegally, the die had been cast then and there.

I am sure, some will readily say, the mere thought of mentioning the two calamities in one breath it's obscure, unthinkable, and insensitive considering that slavery is still the greatest act of brutality and injustice carried out by man to man; how could anyone compare the two?

But I am, in no way, equating the magnitude of human suffering and of slavery and COVID-19. I am merely viewing it from the bold and courageous stance of both these gentlemen. Both stood against all odds, against all other governments of the world, in taking the step they did.

This move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not only impact the British people, but people of the world, as the UK is quite influential with its high pedigree in research in the medical field.

Considering that the world has been upside-down since the emergence the pandemic, it is painful to just think of the loss of lives of so many people and the dislocation it has caused. And, what of our children? They are greatly affected. So the slightest sign of normality will be welcomed with opened arms.

The magnitude of Boris Johnson's step is best measured from the standpoint that many companies and very big businesses operated by wealthy multinational corporations, based in the most powerful countries of the world, including the UK, have tallied record profits trading in the atmosphere of the pandemic. Quite similarly, the slaves were big business, and yet the late prime minister of the UK not only called for the end of slavery, but legislated against it.

British health secretary, Sajid Javid, recently indicated plans to lift intent to enforce mandatory vaccination of all NHS staff in England. This is full confirmation that the British prime minister's move was calculated.

We hope the lifting of the restrictive measures and mandatory vaccine requirement will not take over 50 years — as slavery did — to be fully abolished.

Dalgalish Henry, Sr

dalgalishaja@gmail.com