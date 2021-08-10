Hit them where it hurts!Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Dear Editor,
I do hope that the prime minister and the powers that be in Jamaica are paying attention to crimes committed using illegal guns.
Mexico is the latest to file a lawsuit against US gun manufacturers to recoup damages for all the murders their weapons have been used to commit in the country over the years.
Gun manufacturer Remington has just settled a case with the parents of students who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, USA; each parent received US$3 million.
When is Jamaica going to join the fight against these gun manufacturers? Or is it that Jamaica is too dependent on Uncle Sam for our leaders to think about those Jamaicans who are being, and have been murdered every day by illegally imported guns from the US while they (US) do little to stop their exportation?
Hitting them in the pocket is one way to get the Americans to do more to stop the flow of illegal guns out of their country.
Robert Clarke
rclarke88@hotmail.com
