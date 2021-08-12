Honour your heroes, Zimbabwe

Dear Editor,

Zimbabweans should not celebrate but condemn the Government for changing the wishes of our heroes.

It is with much sadness and disappointment that I look at the current situation in Zimbabwe — a country that was once considered to be the breadbasket of Africa and was liberated by dedicated young men and women who hoped for a better Zimbabwe.

The liberated sacrificed their lives for a better Zimbabwe. Their efforts and hopes were squandered by the poor governance.

The education system, which was once the envy of Africa, was wrecked and the agricultural system was also destroyed. Corruption has become the character of Zimbabwe and it is continuously eroding the image and economic prospects of the country.

As Zimbabwe is celebrating the efforts of all its heroes, it is important to remind the Zimbabwean Government that it has failed to maintain stability in mining, agriculture, health care, education, and infrastructural development.

The Zimbabwean Government should seek to revive the prosperity of the country and ensure that all Zimbabweans scattered across the globe come back home to help in rebuilding the country.

Most countries that have received large numbers of Zimbabwean migrants, such as South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and the United Kingdom, are hoping that these migrants, who have strained resources to the limit, will soon go back to Zimbabwe.

The president should urgently take steps to transform the fortunes of the country or simply resign to allow a better person to unlock the potential of Zimbabwe.

Beverley Tsitsi Mutandiro

Human rights activist

tsitsibev@gmail.com