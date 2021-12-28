Hop off Kamina's back

Dear Editor,

There is an old saying in Jamaica that says nobody stones a fluxy mango. That is to say nobody goes after you unless you have been doing something good.

It seems to be what is happening to the best minister of foreign affairs and trade we've had in this country, probably, since Independence, Kamina Johnson Smith.

There seems to be a concerted effort in some parts of the media to paint the lady as being a troublemaker and not able to perform her duties as a minister, all because she walks out when Opposition Senator Lambert Brown speaks.

What is more distressing is nobody is calling out Lambert Brown for his disgusting, boorish, and condescending behaviour in the Senate! Why is that so?

To add insult to injury, apart from been obnoxious, Brown has not done one thing worthy of mentioning that has advanced the country.

Senator Johnson Smith, by far, has been a real gem and a great asset for this country. Her exemplary leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has helped tremendously in our fight against the pandemic. She is that rather beautiful and delightful unsung hero in all of it. She has and continues to work in the best interests of our country and she should be supported.

We can't talk about respecting women in this country while having people like Lambert Brown in the Senate behave the way they do.

Celebrate, don't hate; hop off her back!

Fabian Lewis

