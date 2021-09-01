Hope Zoo needs our help

Hope Zoo needs our helpWednesday, September 01, 2021
Dear Editor,
The pandemic has truly caused many setbacks for not only individuals, but also numerous organisations and businesses. It's always amazing to see corporate companies lending a hand to those in need, especially during critical times like this one.
My trustworthy newspaper, the Jamaica Observer, has brought light to the struggles the Hope Zoo is currently experiencing, and I'm happy to see a reputable corporate company stepping up to assist.
The spring water company, Lifespan Company Limited, has partnered with the Hope Zoo to provide support to the zoo, which has been experiencing many challenges, such as a decline in revenue and possible closure.
Having read the article, I learnt that the company will not only be donating funds to this national institution, but will also be adopting/sponsoring a camel to ensure that its needs are met. A sponsorship like this is nothing short of phenomenal.
I believe the zoo is a very critical national institution that needs to be preserved, especially during this era where technology is very dominant.
I remember the joy it use to bring me as a child, knowing I was going to see and learn about all the various animals the zoo had to offer. I can only imagine the joy it may bring to children today.
I applaud Lifespan as this is a noteworthy initiative. It would be lovely to see other companies come on board to donate what they can.
I wish all the best for the Hope Zoo, as it would be a shame to see it closed for lack of funds.
Patrice McLean
patmclean74@gmail.com
