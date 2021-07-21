How can we get to the edge of space without Internet service?Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Dear Editor,
On July 11, 2021, the world witnessed Sir Richard Branson and crew travel to the edge of space and back on his Virgin Galactic spacecraft.
As the apparatus ascended, I thought it a waste — millions of humanity are hungry, shelterless, and still unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Soon after, my perspective shifted. Here is a man, with the means, who was able to realise his childhood dream. This feat will also assist in hastening space travel and scientific explorations.
Bravo Sir Richard, you never gave up on your dreams. That is a lesson for many of us — never give up!
While other nations are exploring space and beyond, Jamaica is still unable to provide reliable Internet service to its citizens. The very day of the Virgin Galactic trip, Flow's service was down for several hours.
Recently in St Thomas, a man died after a gun attack because his spouse could not get a phone signal to call for help.
Please, we need to get our telecommunications network to operate at an acceptable standard Why is the service so poor and allowed to persist this long?
Andrea Dunk
andrea.d7774@gmail.com
