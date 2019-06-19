In paradisum, Conroy Cooper
Dear Editor,
While still a student of the Jamaica School of Drama (Cultural Training Centre), now Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, I had the opportunity of working with the late musical maestro Conroy Cooper on radio and television productions at the Education Broadcasting Service, which later became the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC).
Cooper was his own person; a consummate professional, who exuded confidence, creativity and determination as he undertook his tasks.
About a week and a half ago, out of the blue, my mind 'ran on him'. Then, for some reason, I found myself singing In Paradisum (May the angels lead you into paradise), following the humming of Chopin's Death March. Now I know the reason.
Through this medium, I wish to offer condolence to Astley “Grub” Cooper, the Fab5 family, and all those who were close to, or associated with Conroy Cooper.
In essence, he is fine!
We are the ones with puzzled hearts and dim, tear-textured eyes
who must listen to the silence as the music shuts its eyes.
A baby comes from comfort and endearing light
To this atmosphere of blood and flesh, which we dare to label
Life!
Man handles life, the way he can, under the ambit of free will.
He abhors its off-beat moments and embraces all its thrills.
He, sometimes, gain grand accolades;
Then, when he has had his fill
A novel music beckons him outside of earthly living.
Back to his comfort zone he goes, as some folks wonder why
The music segues into silence; the recourse for
Goodbye!
Erica Brown Marriott
piapam2014@gmail.com
