Inefficiency abounds

Dear Editor,

I am truly embarassed by the Government of Jamaica's slow and lacklustre response to aiding the 26 Jamaican students stuck in Ukraine as Russia invades and continues to attack that country.

Wars do not happen overnight, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade should've used their expertise and diplomatic connections to provide better logistics, support, resources and, most importantly, ample warning to students in Ukraine, who are now desperate. There were 26 students, not hundreds or thousands; we could've done much better. There are also other Jamaicans in Ukraine in need of assistance.

It is easy to ask, after the fact, why didn't they leave before, but there are usually multiple reasons, mainly finances and logistics. Students are usually cash-strapped while studying abroad, and some might have even been naive, indecisive, and scared about the prospects and possibilities.

This is where the ministry should've stepped in, as the experienced arm of Government, to provide information, warnings, and assistance.

In an emergency it is better to think and plan ahead and strategise options in case you have to make a move immediately. Offering loans was ridiculous and showed a lack of foresight, understanding, and empathy, especially when dealing with an emergency in which survival and time are of the essence.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith, and their advisors, including embassy and consular staff (some of whom have experience dealing with international conflicts), should've been colluding to provide the best support possible to help Jamaicans who are affected. What they are doing now should've been done much earlier. A strategy should've been in place to deal with the situation, considering what was unfolding daily.

The ministry, through its mission, provided transportation out of Ukraine and we understand that the Jamaican charges d'affaires in Berlin is deployed to Poland to facilitate the safe passage of Jamaican students trying to enter Poland.

Both the prime minister and Opposition Leader Mark Golding have raised funds to help the students, and this should be commended. Now is not the time for politics, but I'm sure the royal visit in March of Queen Elizabeth's grandson and wife will cost Jamaica significantly more.

If you've ever been to a Jamaican consul office overseas, you'll understand how disorgansied and inefficient they can be. Simple tasks and processes take forever, even with an appoitment.

An early statement from the ministry to students had me scratching my head, “We know that you must be feeling scared and uncertain about what is happening in Ukraine, and we, like your families, are worried about you. Please know that Jamaica joins the world in calling for peace and we are prayerful for these calls to be swiftly heeded. Until then, we continue to reach out to offer some support and guidance.” The statement reads like a carefully constructed public relations announcement.

Like most global citizens I am saddened by what is happening in Ukraine. I pray for the people of the country and a quick end to this unnecessary conflict, which is disrupting lives and creating chaos and destruction.

The images of people fleeing, many with small children in cold temperatures is heartbreaking. We hope that Jamaican students and others will make it safely to Poland and elsewhere.

We stand with Ukraine, but I believe, when this is behind us, the prime minister of Jamaica needs to re-examine the role of the foreign affairs ministry and how it can be reorganised to be more effective and efficient to better carry out its role and objectives as this is not the first time it has shown its ineffectiveness, and many of its missions overseas are ineffective and operate like little patty shops.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com