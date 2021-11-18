Insightful – Noranda bauxite hearing

Dear Editor,

The Noranda public hearing was held on Tuesday, November 16, and aired on several virtual platforms and streamed into the parishes of Trelawny and St Ann. I saw the notice in your newspaper and decided to log on via Zoom to hear for myself the plans that are being put in place for the bauxite industry.

Now I don't know much about the industry except that it has contributed a lot to the economy over the years and many people have gained employment through the various companies, whether directly or indirectly. Given my layman's knowledge, I found the hearing quite interesting.

Firstly, the presentations made by the panel were very detailed and informative. There was very little left unanswered in my mind, having listened. I was quite impressed.

Secondly, moderator Fay Ellington did a superb job directing the proceedings and fielding questions from people who were either on WhatsApp or at one of the remote sites. I thought that the questions posed were quite important, but admired the transparency of the answers given by the panel.

Thirdly, I had a concern that there would be mining in the Cockpit Country, but after watching I was happy to know that the protected area will be undisturbed.

Fourthly, the new lease that Noranda has applied for will allow them to continue their operations with no harmful effects to communities or the environment. I literally held my breath during this part but was so relieved to hear that there will be no negative impact.

Noranda has contributed to several sectors, including education, health, and agriculture. They also have an outstanding history of environmental management, including building 136 greenhouses.

We are never too old to learn, and yesterday's presentation was insightful. I am happy that Jamaicans were able to attend this session.

Bauxite operations are 51 per cent owned by the Government of Jamaica, who has a duty to protect us and the environment, I don't believe they take this responsibility lightly.

Clayton Hutchinson

claytonhutchinson29@gmail.com