Institutions of propoganda

Dear Editor,

After the so-called abolition of slavery in 1834, the white men came up with this teachers' college thing which is paying off even today.

And so, via our teachers' colleges, the white supremacists and many church leaders started training compliant slaves and others to become teachers of the now so-called free slaves, and with that education came another form of indoctrination and propaganda, that slavery was a necessary evil to civilise Africans.

So, while we were being taught maths, English, and smithereens of our culture, teachers were spending more time on teaching English etiquette and other formal and graceful ways of living because they still thought of us as savages.

As these 'savages' gradually took over the system, we find ourselves in 2022 with the descendants of the slave masters feeling comfortable enough to come here to celebrate their platinum jubilee, with even a Rastaman gleefully playing drums to excite the slave master.

They even used our stars and public figures for entertainment as was seen when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Kultcha Yaad in Trench Town.

But I know wherever “the Gong” is right now he must be singing: “Come wi go chant dung Babylon one more time.”

Mark Trought

www.schoolmanagerhub.com