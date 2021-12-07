Introduce Order of National Legend

Introduce Order of National LegendTuesday, December 07, 2021
Dear Editor,
Since the conferring of Rihanna to the Order of National Hero in Barbados Jamaicans have been comparing her contribution to that of Bob Marley and, once again, encouraging the Government of Jamaica to do the same for him.
Our National Heroes all fought for freedom of oppression/slavery, freedom to the rights to vote and to be educated, among other things, resulting in Jamaica's Independence. However, when we think of Jamaica, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Usain Bolt, Herb McKenley, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, and more, what comes to the mind instantly is their contribution to the country's cultural heritage and aiding to put Jamaica, as we say, “on the map”. This, in my opinion makes them legendary, and such a national legend.
In Babe Ruth words, “Heroes get remembered… But legends never die.”
It is my suggestion to honour their contribution by conferring them with an Order of National Legend. A newly distinguished order specially created for individuals who have contributed in making Jamaica a special island. This newly created order should take the same attributes as that of the Order of National Hero.
Michelle Harrilal
harrilalshelly@yahoo.com
