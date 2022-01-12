Is it impossible to get rid of gangs in Jamaica?

Dear Editor,

Some time ago I was listening to a radio station and the names of about 200-odd criminal gangs were being called out. But, currently, it has been said that there are nearly 400 active criminal gangs in Jamaica.

Jesus, have mercy! I can't believe this. So many gangs in this little Jamaica?

In 2021, and for the first time I suppose, 33 alleged gang members of the Klansman gang, including one female, were put on trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston. And that was a good move.

Questions to ponder: Can you name all the places where all the gangs are located in Jamaica? Where do gang members get their guns and ammunition? Are there many females involved in gang activities? What is the average age of these gang members? Could we try to capture or bring in all the members of all the gangs in Jamaica?

One set of alleged gang members is now on trial. But I would like all criminal gang members who are convicted of murder to be charged and be given life sentences. Let justice prevail.

Almost 400 gangs are in Jamaica. This is frightening. We need to dismantle all these gangs. How are we going to do it?

We need to apprehend all the gang members of all the gangs in Jamaica, take away the illegal guns from them, lock them away, and put them on trial. Is that impossible to do?

Donald McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com