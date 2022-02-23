Is Jamaica an accidental economy?

Dear Editor,

An economy is generally considered as a system of organised production, consumption, and trade of goods and services within a particular region or country. The key words here are system and organised; words that can hardly be used to describe economic life in Jamaica.

The Jamaican economy seems to have evolved as a matter of convenience and happenstance, in that, since the decline of the bauxite and sugar industries in the last two decades, the economy has not had a leading industry or set of industries that it can bank on to drive economic growth. Of course, there is the tourism sector on which we are dependent but, to a large extent, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) moves largely on the backbone of the agricultural sector; a sector in which we no longer have competitive or comparative advantage.

Data from the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product review published by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) indicates that Finance and Insurance; Hotels and Restaurants; and Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing are the three leading sectors in terms of their average annual rate of growth of value added to the economy.

The five-year annual average rate of growth for the Finance and Insurance sector is 1.52 per cent, for Hotels and Restaurants it is 2.92 per cent, and for Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing it is 2.80 per cent. These sectors, which barely deliver growth, are, in essence, the structural pillars of the Jamaican economy, but did we intend for them to be?

From all indications, Jamaica has no comparative advantage in these sectors and, as such, one can only reason that these have become the leading sectors by default. Policymakers, it would seem, had not sat down to work out what would be the engine of growth following the decline of the bauxite and sugar industries, leading to what can best be characterised as an accidental economy.

An accidental economy is one which has not taken comparative advantage of its factor endowments. The fact that the banks are able to raise fees without a robust disincentivising response from the market is symptomatic of the accidentality of the Jamaican economy.

Comparative advantage is a foundational economic concept, first developed by 19th century British economist David Ricardo, that attributes the cause and benefits of international trade to the differences in the relative opportunity costs of producing the same commodities among countries. A person has a comparative advantage at producing something if they can produce it at a lower cost than anyone else.

While no proper comparative economic study has been done, it is quite clear from the cost drivers of electricity, transportation, security, and labour that Jamaica does not have economies of scale or cost advantages in the sectors which have become the de facto leading sectors. A redesign of the structural foundation of the Jamaican economy is therefore urgently required.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) sought to engineer such a process through the development of a Growth Inducement Strategy (GIS), but that has largely been a failure due to the fact that the strategy did not engage in any meaningful way with the question of what an economy operated on its comparative advantage would look like for Jamaica.

How does Jamaica move from an accidental economy to an intentional one? It requires that we create the enabling environment for exploiting our comparative advantage in the areas of sports, cultural industries, and nutraceuticals.

Jesse James Clarke

Junior Shadow Minister on Health and Wellness

Councillor Candidate Trafalgar Division

covid19vaccinja@gmail.com