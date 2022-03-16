Is replacing Dr Rowley going to change anything?

Dear Editor,

There is a school of thought that seems to believe that if Dr Keith Rowley is replaced as prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago everything will be great.

Unfortunately, I do not share that thought. I believe that our problem is much more complex than simply replacing a prime minister, it calls for a restructuring of Government and a change of attitude from our citizens.

Was it Dr Rowley who stole the circuit breakers from the electrical panel at the Grand Chemin Recreation Ground? Was it Dr Rowley who failed to do the basic maintenance of the newly built pavilion at Grand Chemin? Is Dr Rowley the person who dug up the St Lucien Road to repair a pipe and left a gaping hole in the roadway for over three weeks and counting? When some people decide to take up guns to kill and destroy our society, is it from his home that they are leaving to pursue their criminal activities?

Our first major problem is the absence of a good management structure.

Under colonialism, for example, the person in charge of the post office not only operated the office but was given the resources to maintain the premises. The same applied to every police station and public building.

Government buildings were immaculately maintained, and in every village and town there was a person responsible for things like the sporting facilities, fishing depots, and general infrastructure. In today's structure, managed by an ineffective regional corporation, no one is in charge.

At the Grand Chemin Recreation Ground the electrical panel is 'guarded' by Jack Spaniards (wasps), and the ground lighting is turned on and off by anyone who dares to get pass them. No one cares about the dilapidated state of the pavilion, and one expects that when another election comes around a contract will be given for the restoration of the facility. That is the norm for almost everything in Trinidad and Tobago. No one oversees anything, it is only when things fall apart that large contracts are given out to restore whatever has decayed.

Roadways are falling apart, government vehicles litter scrap yards, and the country's infrastructure continues to deteriorate until the next protest or looming election.

The answer to most of our management problems is restructuring to the point at which someone is responsible for everything that is controlled by the State. Local government reform is critical to the restructuring of our country. It is the norm in the developed world.

The current Administration and Opposition enjoy the fact the no one is in charge as it leaves power in the hands of the few. Change must come from placing power in the hands of our citizens, and they must also display national pride.

Only when we embark on real change can our country be transformed. Replacing Dr Rowley's party may be the start, but not the ultimate solution.

Steve Alvarez

Trinidad and Tobago

bilcoa@hotmail.com