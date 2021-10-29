Is the MOHW facing a moral dilemma?

Dear Editor,

The spirit with which alcohol manufacturers J Wray & Nephew responded like good Samaritans to alleviate this COVID-19 crisis by donating hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and kind is deserving of the highest praises and commendations.

Their act of kindness is likely to have prevented thousands of novel coronavirus infections and related deaths.

And, like real good Samaritans, J Wray & Nephew, Jamaica's oldest registered company, was prepared to do even more. But future donations have been officially rejected by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW). This decision, I think, is ill-conceived and ill-timed.

The Health Ministry would have been aware ages ago of the potential detrimental effects of excessive alcohol consumption and could be seen as not showing real appreciation for J Wray & Nephew exercising its corporate social responsibility through such generous donations.

There is no denying that excessive consumption of alcohol can be dangerous, but life is a delicate balance of contradictions and opposing forces. Whatever is beneficial can also prove damaging and whatever cures or heals can also kill, and vice versa, like food, medicine, and religion.

Consumption of sugar, saturated fats, salt, flour, alcohol and their related products, along with the social phenomena of romance, religion, revelling, and gambling are among the well-established aspects of human existence which are integrated or intertwined within different cultures, traditions, and value systems. Depending on our level of consumption they can prove beneficial or even quite detrimental.

In addressing the undesirable consequences of some social phenomena like excessive alcohol consumption and gambling, our efforts should be directed towards education and pragmatic regulation, because any efforts to eradicate alcohol and gambling will prove costly and futile.

Regarding regulation or the rejection of future donations from certain enterprises or industry, I don't know if the Ministry of Health and Wellness is on the path to some spiritual renewal or initiating a values and attitudes campaign.

It should be noted that the MOHW has not named gaming establishments as forbidden entities, and we all know that gambling, like alcohol, can gave significant negative impact on the health and mental well-being of the individual.

Daive R Facey

dr.facey@gmail.com