It's the simple things, PM

Dear Editor,

I would like to make it clear to Prime Minister Andrew Holness that there are proverbial low-hanging fruits that the people would like to see him pick, and these will be the actions by which his performance will be judged.

Of course, the economy and crime will be used as well, but these will not be significant when the majority of ordinary voters are ready to make a decision at the polls.

Some of these low-hanging fruits are:

1) indiscipline – the lack of order in the major towns and cities is unbearable and psychologically disturbing. The police and the municipal authorities seem to be turning a blind eye to the disorder, people are allowed to set up a stall anywhere, anytime, and anyhow. This must stop.

2) lawlessness on the roads – taxi drivers are a menace to other road users, they disobey every road code indiscriminately and without regard for all other road users.

Motorcyclists do not wear helmets and they are allowed to freely ride on the streets with little or no action from the police. This freedom to break seemingly small rules leads to the breaking of more serious rules and result in major crimes, growing indiscipline, and general disorder in the streets.

3) littering – there is a total disregard for cleanliness of the surroundings. A new garbage dump is created in each town and community every day. The municipalities and the police must start prosecuting people and strictly enforce the anti-litter laws.

These are seemingly simple things, but are very important to the psychological health of the people as they go about their business each day.

Dave Carruthers

Portmore, St Catherine

salmondrc@yahoo.com